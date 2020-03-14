United Way uses 2-1-1 emergency line to answer coronavirus questions

MONROE, LA (03/13/20)– On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of health chose a United Way Louisiana 2-1-1 emergency line to handle calls from concerned residents about COVID-19. United way’s help comes after the department’s hotline was flooded with calls.

“I think the reality is that people need to be informed and they need facts and we are honored that the department of health for the state has placed that responsibility to us,” Janet Durden, President of the United Way of Northeast Louisiana.



Louisiana 2-1-1 is a way locals can get informed and educated on the facts of COVID-19 from the Department of Health. The United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s president says they want to offer information not stick fear in the public.

“Our goal is to not bring more tension to this or to hype it up or any way to bring anxiety to people but quite the opposite. We are glad to be here with factual information that can keep them well informed knowing that as information changes,” said Durden.

Residents can ask any questions regarding the coronavirus, anything from symptoms to data. However, 2-1-1 can not diagnose callers. In addition, questions that don’t have answers are sent back to the department of health for them to answer.

“We hope that we are a comfort to people that we know the correct information,” said Durden.

Since March 12th United Way of Northeast Louisiana has received 59 calls asking for information about COVID-19.

“We’re staffing so that we can answer as many calls as the public needs,” said Durden.

If you don’t want to call 2-1-1 you can also text Lacovid to 898211 or go to Unitedwaynela.org where information is updated in real-time.