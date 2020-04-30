United Way NELA launches “Ouachita Tornado Long-term Recovery Group” to help those displaced Easter Sunday

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (4/29/20)– It’s been over two weeks since the Easter tornado hit Ouachita Parish leaving hundreds of families displaced and without anything. United Way of Northeast Louisiana has found a way to help locals transition from short-term recovery to long-term recovery.

“The purpose of the long term recovery is to help vulnerable families return to their living conditions prior to the disaster,” said Janet Durden, President of United Way NELA.

United way NELA partnered with other organizations in the community to launch “Ouachita Tornado Long-term Recovery Group.” Within the last week they have helped 16 families, for a total of 60 people.

“Well I think no one expected what happened on Easter Sunday and all of these families and individuals want to continue their lives,” said Durden.

This “Ouachita Tornado Long-term Recovery Group” will provide families with immediate and long term needs.



“There will be things assisted like utility deposits, first of the month rent, food, furniture, rehousing. Several of the families we worked with for the first round have lost everything,” said Durden.



All of this is being done by the donations raised by the United Way Relief Fund. However, there are some long-term recovery guidelines. At least one of the following criteria must be met.

Low income households

Elderly

Single parents

Households with children

Individuals with a documented disability

Individuals with a documented medical or health need

Individuals or households with excessive financial obligations

Individuals who are uninsured or under insured

Individuals/households who have used their existing personal income or resources

“That kind of help gives people a boost to get started again and that’s what we are hoping that people can continue to their lives,” said Durden.

If you need long-term recovery you can call 2-1-1. If you would like to donate to the United Way Relief Fund, you can text NELATORNADO to 91999.