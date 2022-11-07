MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 7, 2022, United Way of Northeast Louisiana will be expanding one of there school base initiatives Ready4k. Ready4k is a evidence-based family engagement for parents and caregivers of Pre-K through fourth grade school children. Accessible to United Way NELA partner school families, and as a powerful tool Ready4k leverages text messaging to deliver learning activities at home.

In 2021, officials reported the following metrics from its Ready4K initiative:

35,325 text messages were sent to empower families to recognize and act on every day, teachable moments.

100% of parents reported that Ready4K helped their children learn and grow.

The Vice President of Strategy at United Way of Northeast Louisiana Kim Lowery said, “Our last launch was so well-received that we decided to expand to reach even more families of local school children. We are thrilled to extend Ready4K engagement to over 8,000 local children, Pre-K through fourth grade, across four schools in four parishes.”

For more information about United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s Ready4K initiative, call 211 or contact Michelle Saucer, Community Initiatives Director at msaucer@unitedwaynela.org. You can also visit unitedwaynela.org to learn more about United Way NELA’s work across the region.