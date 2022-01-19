United Way hosts their annual meeting, virtually

El DORADO, Ark. (KTVE, KARD)– United Way of Union County gathered virtually to announce their million-dollar campaign year at their annual meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The 2021-2022 campaign announcement marked a 2.6% increase over the previous year’s campaign.
Originally known as the El Dorado Community Chest in 1933, United Way of Union County was founded in 1962. Their mission is to mobilize the caring power of communities by focusing on the most serious problems found within each community.
Alexis Alexander, Executive Director for United Way of Union County, recognized the hard work of campaign volunteers and thanked the community for helping organize a successful campaign during a global pandemic.
Board member and officer elections were announced, the results are listed below.
Newly elected officers:
- President: Kevin Hazen, Lanxess
- Vice President: Will Hegi, Shepherd & Shepherd
- Treasurer: Rhonda Murry, SouthernBancorp.
Newly elected board members:
- Lori DeWese, Timberlane Health & Rehab
- Jeremy Morgan, First Financial Bank
- Melissa Powell, El Dorado Schools
- Angela Roberson, Medical Center of South Arkansas
- Vange Shoup, Lawrence Electric
- Dr. Cassandra Tavorn, South Arkansas Community College.
Ten Corporate Campaigns for 2021-22.
- Murphy USA
- Lanxess
- First Financial Bank
- El Dorado Chemical
- Nexans AmerCable
- Simmons Bank
- SouthernBancorp
- Entergy
- South Arkansas Community College
- Medical Center of South Arkansas
For more information, contact United Way of Union County at 870-862-4903 or visit www.unitedwayunioncounty.com.