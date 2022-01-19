United Way hosts their annual meeting, virtually

El DORADO, Ark. (KTVE, KARD)– United Way of Union County gathered virtually to announce their million-dollar campaign year at their annual meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The 2021-2022 campaign announcement marked a 2.6% increase over the previous year’s campaign.

Originally known as the El Dorado Community Chest in 1933, United Way of Union County was founded in 1962. Their mission is to mobilize the caring power of communities by focusing on the most serious problems found within each community.

Alexis Alexander, Executive Director for United Way of Union County, recognized the hard work of campaign volunteers and thanked the community for helping organize a successful campaign during a global pandemic.

Board member and officer elections were announced, the results are listed below.

Newly elected officers:

President: Kevin Hazen, Lanxess

Vice President: Will Hegi, Shepherd & Shepherd

Treasurer: Rhonda Murry, SouthernBancorp.

Newly elected board members:

Lori DeWese, Timberlane Health & Rehab

Jeremy Morgan, First Financial Bank

Melissa Powell, El Dorado Schools

Angela Roberson, Medical Center of South Arkansas

Vange Shoup, Lawrence Electric

Dr. Cassandra Tavorn, South Arkansas Community College.

Ten Corporate Campaigns for 2021-22.

Murphy USA

Lanxess

First Financial Bank

El Dorado Chemical

Nexans AmerCable

Simmons Bank

SouthernBancorp

Entergy

South Arkansas Community College

Medical Center of South Arkansas

For more information, contact United Way of Union County at 870-862-4903 or visit www.unitedwayunioncounty.com.