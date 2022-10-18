UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is now under investigation following an incident with a driver who was shot in the face.

The incident happened Saturday, October 15th, on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville.

According to police reports, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy was trying to pullover a car in this area conducting a traffic stop.

Deputies say as the driver was pulling over into a parking lot of a nearby business, he jumped out of that vehicle and ran away from the scene. Deputies say this caused the vehicle to strike a business.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy approached the car and found a passenger inside, Jarvell Williams of Spearsville.

He was arrested but not before a gunshot was fired. Deputies say it came from the direction of where the driver had run off to.

They say that’s when the driver, Donnie Heard of Ruston, came from hiding and was clearly suffering from an injury to his face. But deputies at the scene say they did not shoot him. However, the Northeast Louisiana Task Force has been called in to conduct an investigation.

KTVE spoke to a couple of employees who work at a convenience store, and one female employee said when she saw police activity, she went outside. Then, she said she saw blood dripping down the suspect’s head.

She said he was screaming “I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.”

The employee also told KTVE she saw the suspect eventually walk himself to the ambulance.

He was taken to Union General Hospital for treatment and later airlifted to LSU Shreveport.

Williams is facing several charges including possession of drugs. The driver remains in the hospital, and charges are pending once he is released.

The Union Parish Sheriff was unable to be reached. This is an ongoing investigation.