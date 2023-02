UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Mabry. Mabry is described as a White female standing at five and six inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She is frequently around the Junction City, Lillie, and Ruston areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Mabry is wanted for her outstanding warrants for felony theft and theft by fraud. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124.