Union Parish school placed on lockdown due to gunshots, turns out someone was target practicing

UNION PARISH, La. — (8/15/19) The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office said Darbonne Woods Charter School on Highway 33 south was placed on lockdown Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1:40 p.m. due to gunshots in the area near the football field.

Darbonne Woods Charter SChool staff and UPSO Resource Deputy placed the school on lockdown for the next 30 minutes until the source of the gunshots could be located. Numerous UPSO units quickly arrived and secured the school and campus.

There was no direct threat to any students or staff during this time and the lockdown was done as a precautionary measure.

The source of the gunshots was found to be someone target practicing on private property in a wooded area south of the football field.

At 2:27 PM the school was taken off lockdown and resumed to normal schedule.