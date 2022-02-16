UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Union Parish Police Jury has received Covid-19 test kits from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

According to a release, each box contains two tests. Kits became available on February 15, 2022. They are available for pickup at the Parish Annex building at 303 East Water Street from 8:00 A.M.-3:30 P.M..

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the organization states: A photo ID is required for proof of residence and kits are limited to one per household.

See post below for more details.

Residents of Union Parish may also contact their district police jury to obtain a kit.