UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Violence in schools nationwide has been an ongoing issue for years. For this reason, several local law enforcement agencies say they want to be prepared.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Union Parish High School hosted an active shooter training. Even though this is all practice, the multi-agency training officers walk through all the hallways and classrooms, simulating an active shooter event.

Sergeant and school resource officer, Darien Brown, told KTVE, that the more realistic the training is, the better they are.

“We have lost many, many students and faculty at school shootings. This time we are going to take another step. The way we can do that is by training, the more training the better we are.”

Union Parish Sheriff, Dusty Gates, says they will do everything they can to protect all students and staff.

“I have always said, since I’ve been sheriff of Union Parish, that it is the safety of our kids. With the events that have taken place throughout our nation recently and in the past, we are going to stay up on our training, you know, with an active shooter because it is very important we make sure that our students are safe.”

Those law enforcement agencies participating in the training included Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Farmerville Police Department, and Union Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Gates says every training will improve their use of technology and their skills.

“We are going to keep training more and more. The techniques used in active shootings, have been trained over the years. So, we have to stay up current with that training.”

“We will never have enough resources, but the more we train, it will narrow it down and make it better,” explained Brown.

Brown added that the next training will be more in depth as they go deeper into it. And it is possible that the school staff will be involved.