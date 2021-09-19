Union Parish Library will host workshops honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Throughout the months of September and October, the Union Parish Library will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of workshops for all the kids to enjoy.

Mexican culture has opened the door to many other hispanic countries to set foot across American land over the last few decades.

Now, staff member Melissa Alvarez, says it’s important to teach people the variety of cultures that live within our community.

“I think the most important thing is to tell everybody like we’re here. It could be as simple as wearing a cultural shirt or singing a song in public to show people that there’s more than just mexico or guatemalans there’s a whole bunch of hispanics.” Says Alvarez.

A variety of culture that will come alive through weekly workshops here at the Union Parish Library for the next few weeks. The library started their theme with ‘Leather Work’

“They were working on leather bracelets so it was stamped and we were able to see their names on there and right now they’re working on coloring some boots or a princess there’s like a lot to do here.” Says Alvarez.

11-year-old Andrea Alvarez says she enjoys being part of a bilingual family that allows her to express herself.

“What I’m most happy about is that we have a part of this world where we can express ourselves fully and other hispanics. The dress that is in here is how we dress over there in mexico.” Says Alvarez.

The next new upcoming events will also involve cultural craftings

“I know a couple of days before the day of the death we’re gonna paint some sugar skulls, and then another day we’re gonna be painting some pottery where we’ll have the kids paint the pot.” Says Melissa Alvarez.

For more information on future workshops you can visit unionparishlibrary.com