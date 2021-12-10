Union Parish Library to launch new “All I Want for Christmas is Wifi’ new program

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Good news for all Union Parish Library patrons in need of hotspots for the holidays.

If all you want for Christmas is Wifi, the Union Parish Library will have fifteen new hotspots ready for check out by Christmas.

“That’s a good idea. I come to the library and I get books when it’s really hot, or when it’s really cold, so I don’t have to go outside but I come here to use the WIFI when I need to also.” Says a local resident, Eddie Nales.

“That will be very useful for school work.” Says another local resident, Melissa Alvarez.

Fifteen new electronic devices will be available to take home for those busy holiday weekends.

“We’ve got them now.” Says director of Union Parish Library, Stephanie Herrmann.

“Now we’re working on getting them established into our system and our protocols for how we can track them if a patron checks them out, and doesn’t bring them back.” She says.

Herrmann says the goal of the ‘All I Want For Christmas is Wifi’ new program is to provide a better service for those in need of Wifi; whether it’s for school or work.

“When people don’t have access to the internet a lot of their normal quality of life comes to a stop.” She says.

Herrmann says those in need of a hotspot have to have been an active user of the library for a three month length period.

“So we just need to know that they have checked materials out and brought them back. And just a record that we have that we know that we can check these out to them.” Herrmann added.

Herrmann says they hope to get those hotspots ready by Christmas or even before that.