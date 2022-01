UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— It’s getting chilly in the Ark-La-Miss and what better way to embrace the cold weather than to snuggle up with loved ones and watch a Disney classic, “Frozen”. The Union Parish Library says they will host a Free Movie Night on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Downsville Charter Gym.

Participants are encouraged to dress like their favorite “Frozen” character for a fun costume contest with prizes.