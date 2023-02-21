FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Fat Tuesday has arrived, and while many big parades are happening in southern Louisiana, the Union Parish Library hosted its own “tiny” parade Tuesday, February 21.

The library hosted a toddler Mardi Gras wagon parade which involved children ages one to five. The children paraded around the library and threw beads.

“We have a toddler program and they come in every Tuesday from ten to twelve and we have story time and do whatever kind of activity I plan for that week; since today is Fat Tuesday we decided to have a Mardi gras parade around the library. So, all the toddlers came, and they decorated their little floats, and they threw beads. It was something that started last year, and it went really well last year so we just kind of expanded upon it this year.” Kira Miller, Library Associate.

The parade ended with a Mardi Gras party in the enchanted forest with king cake and story time. Miller also expressed the importance of children in this age group having events and resources to promote literacy. She says, although some of them cannot read at their age, it still helps to read to them.

The toddler parade was a part of the Toddler Tuesday program at the library. The program hosts activities for toddlers every Tuesday at 10 AM.