UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)–May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Union Parish hosted a “Mental Health Fair” at the Willie Davis Recreation Center Friday, 20,2022 to provide health services and resources to all residents.

The fair brought in over 16 organizations from therapy agencies, and not-for-profit like “CommuniHealth Services.”

A local resident says it’s vital that these resources are available for the community.

“I firmly believe that the resources that have been provided for us today is so important that the community knows what is available, and not only that, that we can have our community people to understand what mental health is all about,” said Shirley Burch.

The “Mental Health Fair” community event hopes to spread the word to those who may be struggling that they are not alone.

Community Outreach Director for The Town of Farmerville, Mary Barrios, says it is important to help connect people with these types of services.

“It’s important for us to know where you can get those resources. Where can you go to get a free Covid test and where to find certain services? Mental health is health and so it’s important for us to think about that.”

Burch says these services could even help prevent some people from starting a mental health crisis

“This could also help prevent not only when someone is in a crisis, but prevent someone from getting in that crisis. That’s the viability for me,” said Burch. “Is knowing we have help and it’s available. We just need to know that it is here.”

City officials say they hope to make this “Mental Health Fair” an annual event.