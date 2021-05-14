Union Parish High student with Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy graduates

FARMERVILLE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Desley Turner is a Senior at Union Parish High School, but his journey has been a little different than his classmates’.

“A guy told me one time, he said ‘God gives special kids to special people’,” Verdesio Turner, Desley’s father, said.

Along with the struggles that come with high school, Desley also suffers from Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy.

“He went from having 250 siezures to 300 a day to where he is now,” Angela Turner, Desley’s mother, said.

When he was a child, doctors told Desley’s family he would never be able to walk, let alone across the stage. Now he’s showing everyone he can.

“He made it,” Angela Turner said. “We are so excited, we are so excited, you know I always tell him my life journey with him is for him to just be happy, healthy, and safe, and he finally made it to graduation.”

Mr. Turner said it hasn’t been an easy journey, but it’s been worth the hardships along the way.

“I’m proud of him. He’s a big teddy bear, everybody loves him,” Verdesio Turner said. “He’s a special kid, so we are just glad to have him in our life and he makes our day every day.”

He said it’s the endless support from family, friends, and Desley’s teachers that has gotten them to this day.

“They need that support system, you know they need everything that you can give them,” Verdesio Turner said. “They didn’t ask to be this way, so and Desley, he’s a happy little boy, so I just tell people that if you got somebody that is going through the same thing just be there for them. Just be a good support system for them.”