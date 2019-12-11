Union Parish: Farmerville man arrested for cyber stalking

Union Parish, La. (12/11/19)— James Hunter Graves, age 34 of Farmerville, Louisiana, has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on misdemeanor counts of improper telephone communications of cyber stalking.

According to Sheriff Dusty Gates, the victim notified the sheriff’s office from a safe location that Graves had been harassing her by cell phone and text messages.

Investigating deputies were shown the text messages that spanned several days, with the victim claiming that Graves had even threatened to kill her at one point.

Sheriff Gates also stated the victim was in the process of getting a protective order against Graves.

A warrant was sent out for Graves’ arrest and was executed on December 5, with Third District Court Judge Bruce Hampton setting his bail at $15,000 on December 6.

