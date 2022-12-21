UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Local and state officials came together to help Union Parish tornado victims as they continue to recover from storm damage.

Affected families received everything from clothes, food, toys, and gift cards followed by last week’s tornado.

“It makes me feel great. I have 5 kids, and we were all in the house when everything happened,” said Roxanne Odom who was affected by the tornado. “I’m so grateful for being part of a community like this. Everybody around here is just being so amazing to us.”

Both Senator Stewart Cathey and Katrina Jackson took part in this initiative as well as other local officials.

“The thing that really touched my heart is, here we are days before Christmas, and now you have a hundred and something families who have lost everything,” said Senator Cathey. “With the outpouring support from both houses of legislators, the local community, and local ministers, we were able to hopefully give some bit of a normal Christmas for these kids.”

Each family received up to $500 in gift cards.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by last week’s tornado, you are encouraged to self-report to damage.la.gov.