UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Union parish crime stoppers held their monthly Law Enforcement meeting, hosted by Sheriff Gates, at the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

According to officials, 30 Law Enforcement officers met to discuss issues within Union parish, such as ongoing criminal investigations, juvenile crimes, narcotics, warrants and training. The meal was sponsored by a local business owner Bobby Goldina and prepared by D’Arbonne Trail Catering.

Agencies that attended were Farmerville Police Department, Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Marion Police Department, Spearsville Police Department, Junction City Police Department, UPSO Reserve Division, Town of Farmerville, Union Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security, Union Parish Coroner’s Office, Ward 1 Constables Office, and the Ward 2 Constable’s Office.