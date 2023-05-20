Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female in the pictures below. The suspects are potentially involved in a vehicle burglary and debit card theft that occurred in April in Marion.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Union Parish

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318) 368-9679 or to message them on Facebook.