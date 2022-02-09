EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE,KARD)– Across the state of Arkansas, substitute teachers are in high demand as schools experience teacher shortages due to the rapid growth of Covid-19 cases in the state. The shortage is seen on a national level in grades K-12.

Melissa Powell, Assistant Superintendent at the El Dorado School District says, “We have done a few things to meet that need. We hired a few substitutes in our district that are full time employees so that we can fill in with teachers that are out. The number of absences we have had related to Covid-19 have compounded that problem.”

The El Dorado School District will hold a job fair in the spring for anyone who is interested in becoming a teacher.

The El Dorado School District includes six schools that range from elementary to high school:

Hugh Goodwin Academy for the Arts

Northwest Environmental Academy

Yocum Academy for Math & Science

Washington Middle School

Barton Junior High

El Dorado High School

To teach at El Dorado Schools, you can register with ESS, must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and pass an Arkansas background check.

