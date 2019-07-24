Union County deputies want your help to find a missing woman

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (7/24/2019) — Investigators in Arkansas want your help to find a missing woman.

Deputies are looking for 50-year-old Bethanie Kaye Sanders. Her family reported her missing to the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office after they had not seen her or had been able to reach her for 48 hours.

Sanders lived on Lawson Road in Union County, and she may know people in that area.

Deputies say she drives a red 2011 Jeep Compass, like the one pictured below, with Arkansas license plate 471 WXT.

Call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 864-1990 if you seen or know the location of Bethanie Sanders.