ULM’s KEDM 90.3 FM gives “Joy of Learning” to local students

Monroe, La. (12/04/19)— KEDM Public Radio, 90.3 FM, at the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM), is providing books to second and third graders at local schools as part of the “Give the Joy of Learning” fundraising campaign.

This program is in its fourth year, aiming to impact 2,000 students in 12 schools across three parishes in northeast Louisiana.

According to the Institute of Educational Science Nation’s Report Card, 74% of public school fourth graders in Louisiana are unable to read at grade level. This program hopes to change that statistic.

Therefore, when donors give to KEDM between now and December 11, they will deliver a book in the donor’s name to a child in an area school.

Every $20 donated gets one book in the hands of a child.

KEDM staff and volunteers will deliver books to the following schools:

In the Monroe City school system:

Berg Jones Elementary

Carver Elementary

Clara Hall Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Madison J. Foster Elementary

In the Ouachita Parish school system:

Lenwil Elementary

Robinson Elementary

Shady Grove Elementary

Swayze Elementary

In the Lincoln Parish school system:

Hillcrest Elementary

Lincoln Preparatory School

In the Union Parish school system:

Union Parish Elementary

