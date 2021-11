MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Students were able to bring their dogs and experience the traditional festival originated in Nepal. Dogs are celebrated and honored for their service and bond with humans.

“Because of this festival back in Nepal we have been celebrating it for years and years because dogs are the most loyals of our families.” Says ULM student, Samdal Hamal-Dhakal

“And seeing that here and making them happy it’s amazing, it’s a good feeling,” He says.