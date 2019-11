MONROE, La. (11/23/2019)– The University of Louisiana at Monroe held their 35th Annual Alumni Chili Cook-off. It’s sponsored by the 31 Ambassadors.

Teams of six who competed for different awards including best dressed, most spirited, and people’s choice. Teams were given head cook aprons and goodies.

Contestants were also asked to bring their own equipment to make their chili from scratch.

This year the first place prize went to team “Do You Smell What The Pot Is Cookin”