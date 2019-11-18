ULM will hold informational panel about impeachment

MONROE, La. (11/18/19) — With the ongoing impeachment saga happening in Washington, it’s important to understand exactly what impeachment is and how it affects us as a country.

University of Louisiana Monroe’s assistant professor of political science Jessica Schofield stopped by to talk about an impeachment panel the university is holding for the public.

The free event will happen on Wednesday, November 20th at 6pm at the ULM student union.

If you have any questions, you can contact Jessica at (318) 342-1541.