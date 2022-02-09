MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The ULM Warhawks Softball team shares they’re looking forward to their season opener on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Head Coach Molly Flictner says “I was so excited at first, the weather is gonna be gorgeous and I know we’re all excited to get out there. And we got so many newbies, 8 players. Four are transfers and four are freshman. We’re just excited to see what we will bring to the table.”

Even the players expressed their excitement about the upcoming game.

Sophomore Outfielder Gianni Hulett shares, “I am overwhelmed with excitement. I’m super excited to see how all the girls work together on the field. We have a great chemistry, like we’ve known each other since elementary school and it’s crazy that we’re all from different states and played in different areas. We’re so combined and we’re so close together it’s like a sisterly bond, so excited.”

Lourdes Bacon played her freshman season at University of Texas San Antonio in 2021. She went through the transfer portal and landed a spot on the Warhawks team. She expressed how much she felt right at home with her new coach and teammates.

“I’ve only been here a couple of months and I feel like a brand new person, but like in the very best way. So, I’m just very blessed to be with all these girls and this coaching staff, super excited.” says Bacon.

A returning player from last year’s team, Andie Edwards, shared how excited about how young the team is this season and how much they can grow together on and off the field.

Edwards explained what she’s looking forward to saying, “Just seeing everybody go out and play the game they know and just having a lot of victories in season. Last year we had a great run; but this year I wanna better run and I want to win every game. I don’t wanna lose games to anybody and it was really exciting to see everybody’s hunger and grit this season” says Edwards.

The Lady Warhawks open their season with Mississippi Valley State for the Best on the Bayou Tournament at Ouachita Sportsplex. They will throw the first pitch at 6:30 p.m.