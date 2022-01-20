ULM Warhawks Hoops fall 73 to 65 as Troy holds on their First Place spot in Sun-Belt Conference

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

ULM Warhawks welcomed Troy Trojans Thursday inside Fant – Ewing Coliseum as they get ready for a 4-game homestand as they face the Trojans who are first place in the Sun-Belt Conference.

ULM Warhawks coming off an overtime win against University of Texas of Arlington and snapped a two-game losing streak in their conference play also ended a seven-game losing streak against the UT Arlington.

Warhawks entertained Troy and they trailed by high as 19 points and closed the margin in the second half trailing by 12 points around the 15 minute mark.

Warhawks’ managed to bring the margin to be down by 7 points but Troy’s offense continued to dominant and their defense kept Warhawks’ behind as they march out of Fant-Ewing Coliseum 73 to 65 the final and hold on their first place spot in the sun-belt conference.