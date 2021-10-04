ULM Small Business Development Center offers assistance to shop owners in risk of shutting down their business

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – This is the case of Butter Bakery here in downtown Monroe, and the business owner says he wants to expand his business at a 2nd location, but due to short staff there is a risk of shutting it down.

Owner of Butter Bakery, Adam Jones, says he’s having a hard time finding people to work at both locations for both part-time and full-time positions

“We’ve had a hard time even at this location because we just can’t find people to work.” Says Jones.

He says once people have the second interview and receive training, they soon notify him they are no longer interested in the position.

“It’s a big impact, so my wife has been working more and more hours, so we have 3 kids, so that means I’m doing more work at home, and she’s doing more work up here.” Says Jones.

“So, we talked about even cutting down to maybe 4 days a week because we don’t have enough staff and keep losing people.” He says.

Jones says he will keep his first location open at least for a few days to have as a backup plan.

it’s a temporary solution that other new business owners might not have.

However – director of the Northeast Louisiana Small Business Development Center, Virendra Chhikara, says there are options out there.

“If you haven’t been there already online, reaching out to the new targeted audience, remodeling, in your restaurant in this case, your menu or reducing the number of tables, these things are very important.” Says Chhikara

“ That’s your plan B, you can not shut down, this is your life.”

And as far as applying for a grant — director Chhikara says that is another option.

“We have grants.gov. and most of the time from full non profit business of grants.” Says Chhikara.

Director Chhikara says anyone in need of assistance or consulting for their business can always reach out to the Northeast Louisiana Small Business Development Center at 318-3421224.