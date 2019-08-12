ULM School of Education partnering with area school districts to encourage the next generation of teachers

MONROE, La. — (8/12/19) The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Education is partnering with three area school districts with an initiative to encourage and guide students at four high schools toward careers as teachers.

To accomplish this goal, the School of Education is launching Educators Rising during the 2019-20 school year at Neville, Wossman, Oak Grove and Ruston high schools. The project is under the direction of Dr. Amy L. Weems, ULM Assistant Professor of Education.

“We are thrilled to be a university partner for the Educators Rising initiative, and we are so encouraged by the commitment of our partner schools that are piloting coursework for the 2019-20 school year,” Weems said.

Weems said the high school partners are recruiting students for Educators Rising now, at the beginning of the school year. ULM will support the program through virtual professional learning communities, by mentoring teachers and students, hosting campus visits and skill-development days for Educators Rising competitions.

ULM provided the EdRising Academy Curriculum to the four pilot schools for the 2019-20 school year. Normally it is purchased by the schools. The curriculum is being used to teach a dual enrollment course at Ruston High School and as a dual credit course at Oak Grove, Neville and Wossman.

“Both are taught as a partnership between ULM and approved instructors in these high schools,” Weems said.

Also part of the program is the EdRising Virtual Campus available to pilot school students and teachers.

“It’s like a social media connection for schools that are implementing Educators Rising,” said Weems.

The School of Education is chartering a collegiate chapter of Educators Rising which will give ULM education students access to this network of mentors and future educators as well. Chapter members will also serve as ambassadors working with community partners and aspiring educators.

“High school and collegiate members can compete in various events that show their expertise in the field of education at state and national competitions and conferences to earn college scholarships,” Weems said.

The mission of Educators Rising is to expand opportunities for high school students to experience the high-impact empowerment teaching can offer, help students develop leadership skills and have experiences to advance career choices, increase diversity in the local teacher workforce and support local teachers as they recruit and mentor students to enter education.

“We know that our best and brightest future educators include high school students who want to make a difference in their communities, and we will be passing on our passion for teaching and learning to them through Educators Rising,” Weems said.

For more information about Educators Rising or how your high school can become part of the initiative, contact Weems at weems@ulm.edu or 318-342-1280 or visit educatorsrising.org.