ULM says their students have less debt than the national or state average

MONROE, La. (9/3/2019) — The University of Louisiana Monroe says they hav good news for students at the school on Bayou Desiard.

They say ULM undergraduates leave the university with lower debt than both the state and national averages.

For the class of 2017, the average ULM undergraduate student loan was $24,536. The state average was $26,808, while the national average was $26,900, according to College Board.

ULM also says the percentage of student load default is the lowest in the UL system & below the national average.

