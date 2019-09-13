ULM receives donation from Contractor’s Education Trust Fund

The check will benefit students enrolled in the School of Construction

MONROE, La. (9/12/19)– Leaders in the worlds of education and construction came together Thursday to celebrate a massive check that was donated to the school to help the education of students enrolled in the construction program.

The school receives a check from the Contractor’s Education Trust Fund annually in hopes of helping to develop resources for undergrads in the program.

“If we’re going to produce the type of professionals that will go into the industry ready to work, keeping them on the edge of everything new is critical,” Dr. Nick Bruno, ULM President.

The university received a check for nearly $160,000. That donation will be used to improve technology and education in the School of Construction.