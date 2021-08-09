ULM president Berry delivers new changes for the university including Covid-19 protocols

Monroe, La, (KTVE/KARD) – During the conference, president Berry shared important updates on both academic programs

and public health for the upcoming new year.

It’s a new day at the Bayou, said president Berry referring to new changes coming up for the school year. Changes such as a whopping new budget.

“Our budget is in great shape. In fact, this is the best budget we’ve had in 13 years.” Says

president Berry.

And for their fundraiser foundation, president Berry says there is no doubt they will reach their goal by their 100 hundredth anniversary.

“Our foundation is doing a great job. they’re on a journey to raise one hundred million dollars by 2031.” He says.

But president Berry didn’t just talk about numbers but he also referred to his faculty as an ULM critical part of the family.

“Our family is not just students. in reality you are the most important part..because without you we can change lives.” Says Berry.

He also brought up new tuition policies for all employees.

“Where you could be supported all the way through your PHD.” He says.

“It truly is inspirational when you’re working on something you care about and you’re able to do so much better and have a bigger iim[pact on the issue you’re addressing.”

And when it comes to updated Covid-19 guidelines, president Berry says they will follow mask requirements

“Yes, indoors we’re following the mask mandate.” He says.

President Berry also said once the FDA approves one of the vaccines,

then all students will be required to provide proof of vaccination.