MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — School is officially in session for many universities in the ArkLaMiss, and as always, safety is a top priority.

Tom Torregrossa, director of ULM Police, explains some of their safety measures. “A couple of years ago, we developed what was called a ULM safe app that is kind of a one-stop shop. It’s also our emergency notification system. It covers more than just pushing an emergency button and getting a police officer there. It provides them with that comfort of having that app right there at their fingertips.”

Torregrossa also explained how they are working on their safety in residential living. “Within the last couple of years, we’ve really made a strong push to connect with residential life and housing as it relates to working with the resident assistants. We have training with them on specific events.”

Torregrossa also expresses the importance of paying attention to crosswalks and speed limits. “Speeding through campus, these students are walking to class, and they’re utilizing the crosswalks. And when they walk across the street, they’re not really paying that much attention, and here comes a car. We just want to make sure that everybody understands that the speed limits on campus on Northeast Drive are 15 miles an hour and they’re clearly posted, and on Bon Aire and Warhawk Way, is 25 miles an hour.”