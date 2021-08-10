ULM officially opens new on-campus apartments

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 10, The University of Louisiana Monroe officially opened a new residence facility on campus, Warhawk Village Apartments, with a ribbon-cutting.

According to the University of Louisiana Monroe, Warhawk Village is a public-private partnership (P3) between ULM, Servitas, LLC, and Provident Resources Group (501C3) of Baton Rouge.

The $17.6 million two-building complex was developed at no cost to the university or the state through the P3.

Warhawk Village has 137 apartments with 372 beds. The fully-furnished apartments include one bedroom/one bathroom, two bedrooms/two bathrooms, and four bedrooms/ bathrooms units.

The Warhawk Village amenities include:

Full kitchen, refrigerator, range, dishwasher

Washer and dryer

WiFi

Amazon Fire TV Stick for each resident

Study spaces

Conference room

24/7 fitness center

Game room with pool table, shuffleboard, and foosball

Mail lockers

On-site parking

Aramark convenience store (under construction)

Channing Hudson, Interim Community Manager at Warhawk Village, said they are busy getting ready for the fall move-in.

Hudson issued the following statement:

“We will be welcoming incoming students Aug. 13-16.”

According to the University, the project was financed through a tax-exempt bond issue, underwritten by Raymond James, with participating support from Provident Resources Group, which owns the buildings. Servitas worked in collaboration with the Florida office of Houston-based architect, PGAL, to design the proposed structure.