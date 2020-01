Find out how you can enroll in these new leisure courses!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/15/2020) — Are you trying to learn a new skill like painting or dancing? Well, University of Louisiana Monroe is offering an assortment of new non-credit classes for the community to enjoy.

ULM’s Ida Wilson stops by to tell us all about the interesting new courses the university has to offer.

If you’re interested in registering for these leisure courses, you can contact their enrollment office at 318-342-1030.