ULM Men’s Golf Adds Transfer Dhaubhadel to Roster

MONROE, La. (04-17-2020)– Melan Dhaubhadel, who has emerged as one of the top amateur golfers in the United Kingdom, has signed a grant-in-aid to enroll at ULM in August.

“I’m pleased to announce the signing of Melan Dhaubhadel to a grant-in-aid for August 2020,” ULM Director of Golf Tim Baldwin said. “Melan will transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson.



“Melan has an outstanding junior career in England and is very well rounded. He brings experience and a sheer desire to play at the highest level. I look forward to helping him achieve everything he wants in the game.



“Melan is also an exceptional student and takes great pride in his studies.”

A native of Berkshire, England, Dhaubhadel posted the team’s second-best scoring average (73.4) over 14 rounds during his coronavirus-shortened freshman campaign at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey. He shot four rounds in the 60s, including a season-best 67 in the second round at the Hartford Hawks Invitational. Dhaubhadel finished second at the Hartford Hawks Invitational with a 9-under 207 (71-67-69). He was named Northeast Conference’s Co-Golfer of the Month with a 71.5 stroke average in October.

Prior to beginning his collegiate career at FDU, he was rated No. 73 in the 2019 European U18 golf rankings.

In 2019, Dhaubhadel opened the spring by tying for second at the Pete McEvoy Trophy with a 7-under 277 (68-64-74-7). At ULM, he will be reunited with Harry Lord, who both trained with the England Golf Thames Valley regional squad and became two of the four players selected to represent England in the Irish Boys’ Amateur at New Forest Golf Club. Dhaubhadel carded a 292 (72-78-68-74) and placed 17th in the English Boys’ Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship (Carris Trophy). He also advanced to the first round of match play in the English Men’s Amateur Championship.

Dhaubhadel got off to a quick start in 2018, finishing tied for 12th at the Hampshire Salver (71-71-67-71 – 280) and tied for seventh at the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters (75-74-71-70 – 290). He tied for 32nd in the English Boys’ Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship (Carris Trophy) with a 293 (72-73-73-75). Dhaubhadel advanced to the first round of match play in the Boys’ Amateur Championship. He closed out the 2018 schedule by capturing fourth in the West of England U18 Open Amateur Stroke Play with a 216 (73-70-73).

“I chose the ULM golf program because the results over the past year have been outstanding and its tremendous improvement stands out to me,” Dhaubhadel said. “I also admire the work ethic that the program brings to tournaments. ULM plays a very strong schedule and gains a wealth of experience playing at an elite level.

“The practice facilities that the program has to offer is something that I looked for moving forward, and I believe the golf house and the home course at Bayou DeSiard will assist in my development and help me take my game to the next level. I’ll also benefit by being surrounded by the experience of head coach Tim Baldwin and assistant coach Nathan Weant.



“From my time at ULM, I would love to reach the NCAA Regional or even National Championships with the team or individually,” Dhaubhadel continued. “I also aspire to reduce my world ranking inside the Top 500 upon graduation and accumulate a scoring average below par for at least one year at ULM.”



Dhaubhadel graduated from the Theale Green School in Berkshire.

