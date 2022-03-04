MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, their Medical Laboratory Science program and LifeShare Blood Center have teamed up for a blood drive. The blood drive is scheduled from 10 AM to 4 PM on Monday, March 7, through Thursday, March 10, 2022, where the LifeShare donor bus will be at Warhawk Circle.

“Your precious gift is carefully provided to someone in need. Your blood donation could impact the life of someone you know, someone you’ll meet, or your closest loved one,” said Debbie Wisenor, Associate Professor of Medical Laboratory Science in the School of Allied Health.

According to LifeShare, the demand for blood and blood products is high, and the inventory is low. LifeShare encourages healthy adults to donate at local blood drives because of the critical blood shortage.

For more information, contact Wisenor at 318-342-1637 or visit lifeshare.org.