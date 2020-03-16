ULM holds panel Tuesday, March 17 to address Coronavirus concerns

MONROE, La. (3/16/2020) — As the Coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States and across the globe, the world is entering panic mode. From emptying supermarkets of hand sanitizer and toilet paper, to social distancing, people are doing everything possible to eliminate the threat of the illness.

With the pandemic spreading, so are the rumors. Ashley Wiltcher, a nurse practitioner at University of Louisiana Monroe, stops by to tell us all about a panel coming to ULM tomorrow, March 17th at noon at the Terrace Conference Center, located on the 7th floor of the library.

Several medical professionals will be at the event to address the public’s concerns about the Coronavirus and to dispel any rumors about the illness. The panel is free to the public but will be limited to 50 guests. If you can’t attend in person, you can check out the panel live on ULM’s Facebook page.