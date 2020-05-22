ULM College of Arts, Education, and Sciences honors students in virtual Spring Awards Ceremony

MONROE, La (05-21-2020)–The University of Louisiana Monroe College of Arts, Education, and Sciences (CAES) recognized outstanding students in its annual Awards Convocation on April 28, 2020, — pandemic restrictions notwithstanding. Instead of the traditional assembly in Biedenharn Recital Hall, faculty and students gathered in virtual space, joining a Zoom ceremony for each of the four schools in the college.

“Celebrating achievement is one of our most important functions,” observed John Pratte, Ph.D., Dean of the college. “Especially in these difficult times, we need to let students know that we continue to support them and to value academic excellence.”

Pratte delivered a special message to honorees in every session, congratulating them on their achievements and expressing optimism that their creativity and problem-solving abilities would meet the challenges facing the world today.

School directors then presented awards to outstanding students in their programs, describing each awardee’s unique contributions, accomplishments, and future goals.

The following students were honored in their school ceremonies:

School of Education, Myra Lovett, Ed.D, Director

Excellence in Elementary Education – Block 1: Dodie Thibodeaux; Block 2: Haleigh Poole and Abigail McHugh; Residency 1: Mariajose Nunez-Ortega; Residency 2: Kelly Newman; Post-Baccalaureate Practitioner Program: Emy Traylor

Excellence in Secondary Education – Block 1: Caleb Miller; Block 2: Aiden Kirkham; Residency 1: Victoria Gomez; Residency 2: Hunter Flick; Post-Baccalaureate Practitioner Program: Ashley Ballance

School of Humanities, Ruth Smith, Ph.D., Director

Communication – Outstanding Seniors; Communication Advocacy: Asja Jordan; Journalism: Alfonzo Galvan; Digital Media: Siddharth Gaulee; Public Relations: Emma Payne

English – Outstanding Seniors: Creative Writing: Taylor Barclay; Literary Studies: Lydia Mills; Best Senior Research Paper: Taylor Barclay; Outstanding Graduate Student: Jordan Green

General Studies – Outstanding Seniors: Anna Green, Paige Mulvihill, and Nishant Shrestha

History – Outstanding Seniors: Laura Doty and Maria Serpas; Outstanding Graduate Student – Online: Wes Helbling and Traditional: Areyona Williams; Outstanding Undergraduate Students: Adam Blackburn, Crislyn Bynog, and Danyelle Long

Modern Languages – Outstanding Senior in French: Matthew Stock; Outstanding Seniors in Spanish: Tabitha Birdwell and Emily Healy; Gabrielle Mistral Award, Sigma Delta Pi: Emily Healy

School of Sciences, Anne Case Hanks, Ph.D., Director

Atmospheric Science – Highest Academic Achievement: John Helffrich; Senior of Distinction: Brandon Cohen; Outstanding Senior: Nabindra Gyawali; Lynn LeBlanc ULM American Meteorological Society Award: Lillian Frazier

Biology – Senior of Distinction and Highest Academic Achievement: Sarah Camille Corley; Outstanding Seniors: Sachi Dhakal, Kelsey Douangmavongsa, Ellen Ingram, and Victoria McGee Nettles; Beta Beta Beta Member of the Year: Ethan Cranford

Mathematics – Seniors of Distinction: Pure Math Concentration: Hari Dahal; Actuarial Science Concentration: Yogesh Agrawal; Highest Academic Achievement: Yogesh Agrawal; Outstanding Seniors: Aaman Bhandari, Sijan Puri, and Shani White

School of Visual and Performing Arts, Dr. Derle Long, Ph.D., Director

Art – Outstanding Students: Beverly Jean Marvin Memorial Art Award: Barbara Goins, Dylan Jung, Hannah Branson Matherne, Linda Ratliff, Alexis Smith, Allison Stephens, and Brandon Ward; Outstanding Senior: Katelyn Vaughan

Dance – Outstanding Students: Maria Picon Barrios, Ethan Dennis, Brooke Gaspard, Jada Owens, and Nishant Shrestha

Music – Outstanding Students: Solomon Abang, Anna Blackburn, Caroline Francis, Jessica Harper, Westly Heflin, Leah Huber, Joshua Huff, William Joiner, Ian Lee, Clayton Moses, Allison Newton, Sarah Owens, George Rogers, and Neill Roshto

Theatre – Outstanding Theatre Student: Hannah G. Parker

