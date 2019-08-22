ULM Celebrates Semester Kickoff With Convocation

MONROE, La. – (8/22/19) The University of Louisiana at Monroe is kicked off this Fall semester by introducing their newest students to a few traditions as they begin their journey as Warhawks.

Students joined in on one of ULM’s annual traditions, the Freshman March, where they walked from the library to the coliseum where the Convocation took place.

They also attended a kick-off pep rally where they had a meet and greet with the football team and the coaches.

