ULM Career Coach gives tips on networking and applying for jobs

KTVE/KARD (WEST MONROE, LA) 7/6/21– ULM Career Coach, Colm Burke, gives tips on networking and applying for jobs.

Networking:

​Contacting Hiring Managers:If you can source the hiring manager, enquire about setting up a zoom meeting to learn more about the role (before applying).

LinkedIn Connections: When requesting to connect with somebody in your industry on LinkedIn, send a personal note: introduce yourself, highlight any mutual interests, etc.

Thank you notes: Follow up with the employer within a week of applying to the job; thank them for the opportunity and state that you’re excited about the prospect of working in the “X” area – state why.