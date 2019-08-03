ULM art students collaborate with the Boys and Girls Club to create a wall mural

WEST MONROE — (8/2/19) ULM’s Kappa Pi Honorary Art Fraternity reached out to the boys and girls club to paint an extraordinary piece on its wall.

“All the different things that are in this mural embodies every kid that we have come through our doors,” said Tabby Soignier Truxillo, Director of Development at Boys and Girls Club in West Monroe.

A Friday filled with fun, music, and paint, as members of the Boys and Girls Club in West Monroe and ULM’s Kappa Pi came together to create an extraordinary masterpiece.

Photo by Tabby Truxillo and Brooke Foy.

“For us, it’s really fun, I feel like I personally do a lot of these projects throughout the community. But for my students, this is one of the first big ones that we’ve gotten to work kids on so it’s really important to them,” said Brooke Foy, Assistant Professor at ULM and Faculty Advisor for Kappa Pi.

Foy has created works of art throughout the Twin Cities over the years and is excited to have her students pick up the paintbrush to influence today’s youth.

“We’re here at the Boys and Girls Club to help provide any type of impact we can, as it relates to the arts,” Foy added. “We’re doing a giant mural in their gym. It’s not just our kids doing the mural but we want to work with their kids.”

The Boys and Girls Club hopes this project leaves a lasting impression on the kids.

Photo taken by Tabby Truxillo and Brooke Foy.

“That means being able to introduce them to art and anything else we might be able to give to them through our programs that is a tremendous feeling, ” Soignier added. “And being able to maybe have some future artists here behind us today, because they’ll think this is the day that started my passion for art.”

The Boys and Girls Club of West Monroe will be having after school program beginning Aug. 19th, which is the first full week of school for Ouachita Parish. To learn more information you can call (318) 323-5368.