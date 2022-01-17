ULM and LDCC team up to expand a community garden in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Volunteers from ULM and Louisiana Delta Community College are expanding a community garden. They have come together on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service for the last ten years.

And this year, they’ve created an idea of expanding the Esther Gallow Community Garden that will be ‘transformational.’

“The Martin Luther King Day of service holiday is really about honoring Dr. King for his work for racial equity.” Says Dean of Students Services at LDCC, Alvina Thomas.

Executive Director of the Office of Diversity, Dr. Pamela Higgins Saulsbery says this is also an opportunity to bring fresh produce and distribute it to those in need.

“This is an area where it doesn’t have a lot of opportunities for fresh fruits and vegetables. But most importantly, it’s an opportunity for generational interaction.” Says Higgins.

Thomas says it is critical to bring students and the community to work together.

“His fight for racial equity still goes on as of today. That’s why some of the students are here, that we all are treated fairly and work together for the good of our communities.” Says Thomas.

“It makes me feel good that we get to do something for him. To march on his name while he’s gone.” Says 11-year-old local resident, Martevious.

The space for the garden was donated by Christopher Davis, son of the late Esther Gallow.

“His mother is definitely smiling and looking down on all of us at this moment. The family is committed to seeing her legacy into full fruition. That was her mission and goal ,and it has been accomplished.” Says Gallow’s family member, Jessica Potts.