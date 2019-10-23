Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts hit stores for the holiday season

(WOWK) – (10/23/19) Kellogg’s is getting into the holiday spirit by releasing limited-edition Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts to give fans of the breakfast treat a bite of Christmas cheer.

The sugar cookie flavored pastries have a variety of designs featuring different animals dressed in their holiday apparel.

The company says the Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts will be available at Walmart stores for a limited time during the holiday season.

