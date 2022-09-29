EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Thursday, September 29, UAMS College of Forestry & Agriculture celebrated the opening of its remodeled Arkansas Center for Forest Business.

The Arkansas Center for Forest Business is part of the University of Arkansas College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. The Center provides technical assistance for market-based solutions to forest resource challenges, programs for degree and post-baccalaureate education, and information on timber supply, forest products markets, and operational efficiency.









