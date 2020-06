UPDATE: (6:00 PM)--- After weeks of investigating, Louisiana State Police have arrested Grayson Police Department Chief, Mitch Bratton, for two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office. The investigation started when Chief Bratton contacted State Police with a complaint involving a clerk who was suspected of stealing money. However, the investigation turned on Chief Bratton as state police started to look into him.

According to the arrest warrant, there were three complaints against Grayson Police Department Chief, Mitch Bratton. On May 18th, the clerk involved in the theft complaint told Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (LSP CID) that in 2018-2019 Bratton received approximately $8,000 in narcotics money, but no arrest were made. CID obtained bank records that showed Chief Bratton used around $7,210 dollars during 2018 and 2019 for narcotics investigations. However, they did not find documentation or witnesses associated with the Grayson Police Department to support these investigations occurred. Bratton says the majority of the narcotic work he did was outside the city limits and that the sheriff's office would have most of the documents.