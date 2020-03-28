U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announces donations towards school safety, supporting prisoners re-entry, fighting addiction, and human trafficking

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph Announces More Than $65 Million Available to Fight Human Trafficking and Help Trafficking Victims

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph of the Western District of Louisiana today announced that more than $65 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities combat human trafficking and serve adults and children who are victimized in trafficking operations.

“Combatting human trafficking is a top priority of my office,” U.S. Attorney Joseph said. “These federal funds will provide critical resources needed to fight human trafficking and to assist those who have been victimized by this terrible crime.

I encourage state and local victim services organizations and non-profit groups to apply for these grants.”

“Our nation is facing difficult challenges, none more pressing than the scourge of human trafficking. Human traffickers pose a dire threat to public safety and countering this threat remains one of the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight against this insidious crime.

OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

If you want to read the rest of this press release and the other three press releases, click download on the links below.