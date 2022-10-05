RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Terrance Simien and his band, The Zydeco Experience, will perform at the Dixie Center for the Arts on November 4th. The show will begin at 7 PM.

According to a release, Simien is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist who has played worldwide. In addition, he recorded with Randy Newman in Disney’s Princess and The Frog for the song “Gonna Take You There.”

Tickets are free if claimed online before the show at www.nclac.org/school-shows. Admission at the door is $5 for adults, $2 for students, and free for children 12 and younger.