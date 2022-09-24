MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Monroe Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a “shots fired” call they received Saturday evening at the Pecanland Mall in Monroe. Police say a verbal altercation between two juveniles escalated into a physical altercation.

As officers were intervening, an unknown gunman discharged a firearm inside the mall but no one was shot. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the altercation. Detectives are reviewing video footage from the mall and are actively working the scene.

At the time of this fight, there were at least seven off-duty officers working at the mall; an additional nine MPD units reported to the scene. If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to contact the Monroe Police Department.