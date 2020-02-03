Two-state high speed chase with stolen ambulance ends in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high-speed chase that began in Dallas involving a stolen ambulance finally came to a halt in Bossier City after Louisiana State Troopers managed to box-in the suspect on Interstate-20 near the Airline Drive exit.

According to Trooper Brent Hardy, public information officer for LSP Troop G, the city of Dallas contacted State Police regarding the stolen ambulance, which was later spotted on east-bound I-20 in Marshal.

LSP Troop G sent out multiple units, who spotted the suspect on eastbound I-20 at Bert Kouns and attempted to execute a traffic stop; however, the suspect refused to stop, accelerated and continued into Bossier.

State police were finally able to contain the suspect at I-20 and Airline Drive in Bossier City and took her into custody.

The ambulance has been impounded at LSP Troop G headquarters in Bossier where it will remain until the city of Dallas arranges to come get it.

The suspect, an African American woman thought to be in her 20s, has not been positively identified, but Hardy said he believes she will eventually be booked into Bossier Max on multiple charges.